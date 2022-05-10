CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.99-$2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

CBZ stock opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CBZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBIZ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBIZ by 563.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CBIZ by 254.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

