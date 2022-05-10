Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $107.19 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.