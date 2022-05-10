Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.36.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
CBOE stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.24 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $107.19 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,586,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
About Cboe Global Markets (Get Rating)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
