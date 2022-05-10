Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $132.26 and a 52-week high of $176.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.07.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Celanese by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.