Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Celanese by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.07. Celanese has a 12-month low of $132.26 and a 12-month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

