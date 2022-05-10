Celcuity (CELC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Celcuity to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celcuity stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 34.06 and a current ratio of 34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 405.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Celcuity by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 18.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

