Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.50B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.44 EPS.

CLS traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $10.21. 3,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Celestica has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at $125,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

