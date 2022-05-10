Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.38-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.73 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.60-$1.75 EPS.

Celestica stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 3,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,803. Celestica has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Celestica by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

