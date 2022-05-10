Celsion (CLSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter.
CLSN stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Celsion has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.
About Celsion (Get Rating)
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celsion (CLSN)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.