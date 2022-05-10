Celsion (CLSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter.

CLSN stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Celsion has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celsion by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsion during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

