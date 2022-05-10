CenterPoint Energy (CNP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE: CNP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CenterPoint Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – CenterPoint Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.49. 352,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

