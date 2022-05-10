CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.18. 259,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,209. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

