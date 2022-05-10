Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $4,059,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CERE opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.75. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

