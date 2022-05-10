Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerevel Therapeutics Inc. treats neuroscience diseases. The company’s diversified pipeline comprising clinical-stage investigational therapies and several preclinical compounds to treat neuroscience diseases, including schizophrenia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and substance use disorder. Cerevel Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Acquisition Corp II, is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

CERE stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $4,059,250. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $202,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

