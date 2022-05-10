Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of CERT opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -218.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Certara has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 3,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $74,716.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,342.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,766. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

