CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

CEVA stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.75. CEVA has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,421.00, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Get CEVA alerts:

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $232,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CEVA by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CEVA during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CEVA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CEVA by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CEVA by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEVA. StockNews.com began coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

About CEVA (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.