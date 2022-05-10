Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Check-Cap has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.30.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the third quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

