Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

CHKP opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average of $126.05. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 448,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

