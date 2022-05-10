Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Cheniere Energy stock opened at $134.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.19. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $80.05 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheniere Energy (LNG)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.