Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

CHMI opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 830.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.