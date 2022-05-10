Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $17,910,681.25.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.17. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $48.16 and a one year high of $97.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHK shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 11,911 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,653,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,556,000.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.