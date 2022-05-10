Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.43.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $650.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.00. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.17.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 104.74%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Children’s Place by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Children’s Place by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

