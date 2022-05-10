Chimerix (CMRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.06 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chimerix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMRX opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.28. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 447,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chimerix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after buying an additional 272,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 223,230 shares during the period. 62.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

