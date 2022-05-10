Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDSVF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $10,204.41 on Tuesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $9,200.00 and a 12-month high of $13,875.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11,358.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11,831.28.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, KÃ¼fferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

