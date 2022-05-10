Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 160.24%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.06. 5,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,757. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.45%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 21,207 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $3,185,715.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,901,000 after buying an additional 60,462 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

