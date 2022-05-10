Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.65 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.75.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.63. 267,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$5.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$737.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.