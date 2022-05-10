Christopher R. Armstrong Sells 1,811 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,986,651.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. 72,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,393. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.44 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

