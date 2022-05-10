Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.14-$3.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45 billion-$5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of CHD opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.69. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.07.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

