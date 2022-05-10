CIBC Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$220.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$244.00 to C$220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTC.A. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood increased their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$227.36.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded up C$1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$171.38. 117,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,135. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$168.51 and a 1 year high of C$213.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$183.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$181.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

