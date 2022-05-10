Cigna (CI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cigna (NYSE: CI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $275.00 to $300.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $242.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $290.00 to $310.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $272.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $266.00 to $291.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $278.00 to $306.00.

5/9/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $320.00.

4/20/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Cigna was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $274.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cigna’s revenues have been increasing consistently for the past several years, driven by acquisitions, superior operating performance and, high-quality products and services portfolio. Its 2018 buyout of Express Scripts diversified its business by adding pharmacy benefits to the insurance operations. Business streamlining by divesting Group Life and Disability insurance business will help it focus on core growth areas. An expected increase in medical membership bodes well. In 2021, the company deployed over $9 billion to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. For 2022, the company expects adjusted income from operations to be at least $22.40 per share. Its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, high leverage is a concern for Cigna, affecting financial flexibility. Rising operating costs might dent its margins.”

4/7/2022 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $290.00.

3/31/2022 – Cigna is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.18 and its 200 day moving average is $231.37. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $269.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,568,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock valued at $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after purchasing an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,332,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,468,529,000 after purchasing an additional 141,901 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,883,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

