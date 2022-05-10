Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

CNK opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,031,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,996 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,815,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,523,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 935,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.