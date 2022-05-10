Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.09). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The company had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of CNK opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after purchasing an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

