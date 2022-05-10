Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Shares of CNK opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Cinemark by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,031,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,696,000 after buying an additional 282,163 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

