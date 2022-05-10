Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 77.50 ($0.96).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

CINE opened at GBX 26.46 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 32.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 40.89. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 25.91 ($0.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.70 ($1.20). The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The company has a market cap of £363.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

