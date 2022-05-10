Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.48.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $47.78 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.