Citigroup Raises Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $36.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

ENR stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,710. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. Energizer has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 418.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 890.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

