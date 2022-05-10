City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $587.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 96.22% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $700,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 9.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 275.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 65,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

