CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Director Susan M. Whitney Sells 7,500 Shares

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.89. 18,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 1.14. CMC Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.13.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

