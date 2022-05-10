CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.
CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:CMS opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.
CMS Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
