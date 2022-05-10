CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.33.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. 47,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.88.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 632,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 495,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

