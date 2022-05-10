CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Frederick James Sievert Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,796.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CNO opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

