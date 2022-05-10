Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Director Acquires $50,654.70 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas D. Lane bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,654.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,073.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,592. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $510.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

