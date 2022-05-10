Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT Lowered to $75.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.25% from the company’s previous close.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Get Cognex alerts:

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.80. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.