Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $49.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $92.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.80.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

