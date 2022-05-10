Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.
CGNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
NASDAQ CGNT opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.18 million, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after buying an additional 467,135 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.
Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.