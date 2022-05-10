Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given a $180.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) has been assigned a $180.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.55% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.89.

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.64. Colliers International Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

