Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT Lowered to 980.00

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,014.00 to 980.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLPBY. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,038.00.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,169. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

