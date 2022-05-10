Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.63 billion-$3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Shares of COLM opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $74.49 and a fifty-two week high of $108.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.57.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

