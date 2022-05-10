Comcast (CMCSA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2022 – Comcast was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $67.00.

4/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00.

4/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $60.00.

4/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $52.00.

4/29/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $48.00.

4/28/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $62.00 to $57.00.

4/19/2022 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Comcast had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Comcast is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. 3,084,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,614,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

