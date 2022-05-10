Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.95.

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average of $89.97. Comerica has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

