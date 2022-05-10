Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at B. Riley

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.
CHCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $933.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.
About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
