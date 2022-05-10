Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at B. Riley

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

CHCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52. The company has a market cap of $933.93 million, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

