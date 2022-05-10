Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.002.

SID stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,140,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,736,439. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SID shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. 2.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.